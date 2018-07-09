AirPods, Phishing, Smart Home, and Resets – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 717

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Tips and questions answered about iCloud Family Storage, Permissions, Converting video types, AirPods, FileMaker, and much more. Download, press play, and enjoy!

AirPods, Phishing, FileMaker, and Resets - Boeing 717 with Mac Geek Gab logo on it
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 717: AirPods, Phishing, Smart Home, and Resets

8:00 AM Jul. 9th, 2018 | 01:24:21

Tips and questions answered about iCloud Family Storage, Permissions, Converting video types, AirPods, FileMaker, and much more. Download, press play, and enjoy!

Sponsors

SPONSOR: 1Password for Mac – It’s a password manager, and you need one. 1Password 7 adds Watchtower, an engine that tells you if one of your passwords has been compromised. Get 3 months free at 1password.com/geekgab.

SPONSOR: Crossover from CodeWeavers – Feeling nostalgic this summer, well did you know you can play a lot of your old Windows games on mac with CrossOver?

SPONSOR: Jamf Now – Signup at jamf.com/mgg and Get your First 3 Devices Free For Life! You need to manage multiple Apple devices, and Jamf Now is the easy way to do it!

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account