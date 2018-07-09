Tips and questions answered about iCloud Family Storage, Permissions, Converting video types, AirPods, FileMaker, and much more. Download, press play, and enjoy!
MGG 717: AirPods, Phishing, Smart Home, and Resets
Tips and questions answered about iCloud Family Storage, Permissions, Converting video types, AirPods, FileMaker, and much more. Download, press play, and enjoy!
Sponsors
SPONSOR: 1Password for Mac – It’s a password manager, and you need one. 1Password 7 adds Watchtower, an engine that tells you if one of your passwords has been compromised. Get 3 months free at 1password.com/geekgab.
SPONSOR: Crossover from CodeWeavers – Feeling nostalgic this summer, well did you know you can play a lot of your old Windows games on mac with CrossOver?
SPONSOR: Jamf Now – Signup at jamf.com/mgg and Get your First 3 Devices Free For Life! You need to manage multiple Apple devices, and Jamf Now is the easy way to do it!
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 717 for Monday, July 9, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:26 Christian-Merging into iCloud Family Storage Plan
- 00:08:32 Roger-Permission Denied
- 00:12:30 Mojave Beta Discussion
- 00:14:23 iOS 12 Beta and Springboard Resets
- 00:18:54 10.5” iPad Pro as iPad Mini Replacement
- 00:22:15 Buy refurbished on the Apple Store
- 00:32:04 Roger-QT-Find My AirPods
- 00:37:28 Jacob & Gary-Report Phishing Attempts to Apple
- 00:39:03 Dave-QT-716-Dock Moves to Other Display With a Trick
- 00:41:04 Aaron-Silence and configure that UPS with apcupsd
- 00:45:37 Screen Saver Hot Corners can have modifier keys
- 00:47:50 Harvey-QT-iPhone Keyboards… Sometimes!
- 00:51:10 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Beth B., Jim E., Ward J., Greg S., Olga P., Jason A., Bob P., Michael L., Stephen A., Brian D., John I., Mike M., Mary G., Corrie A., Jason T., Michael P., Andy W., Theresa B., Norton B., Koji M., Edward W., John P., Kraig S., Joel F.,
- 00:52:41 Doug-Converting h.264 to h.265
- 00:59:27 Boeing 717 (aka MD-95)
- 01:00:32 Jim-Netgear Orbi Location Errors
- 01:10:00 Deco M9 Plus
- 01:16:11 LIFX Mini
- 01:18:47 Rachel-Does Rebooting Once per Week truly Help?
- 01:22:16 MGG 717 Outtro
