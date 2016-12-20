Michael Johnston from The iOS Show joins Jeff Gamet to review Apple’s just released AirPods wireless earpods. They dive into the setup, performance, sound quality, fit, and more to help you decide if they’re worth the $159 price tag.
AirPods Review with Michael Johnston - TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-20
