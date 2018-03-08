Alexa’s Creepy Laugh, Dropping Siri’s ‘Hey’ – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-08

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on Amazon Alexa’s creepy laughing bug, plus they weigh in on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
TDO 2018-03-08: Alexa's Creepy Laugh
- Alexa is Laughing at You and it’s Creepy AF
- John’s notion of Pop Culture Blindsiding
- Here’s Why I’m Tired of Saying ‘Hey Siri’
