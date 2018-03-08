Alexa’s Creepy Laugh, Dropping Siri’s ‘Hey’ – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-08

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on Amazon Alexa’s creepy laughing bug, plus they weigh in on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”

TDO 2018-03-08: Alexa's Creepy Laugh

1:52 PM Mar. 8th, 2018 | 00:19:47 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

