All About Writing and Getting Published
Bryan and Jeff both have experience as published authors, so this week they’re sharing their experiences with writing process, editing, and getting published. They also talk about the writing tools they use, how to improve your fiction and non-fiction skills, and where to find support for honing your craft.
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Hunter Douglas – Visit HunterDouglas.com/ACM for your free Style Gets Smarter design guide with fresh takes, creative ideas and smart solutions for dressing your windows.
Show NotesBryan and Jeff both have experience as published authors, so this week they're sharing their experiences with writing process, editing, and getting published. They also talk about the writing tools they use, how to improve your fiction and non-fiction skills, and where to find support for honing your craft.
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Scrivener
- OmniOutliner
- BBEdit
- Ulysses
- Amazon direct publishing
- Absolute Write writer forums
- Smithsonian Magazine
Where to find us:
- The Context Machine on Twitter
- The Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan's Twitter
- Bryan's Instagram
- Bryan's blog: GeekTells
- Jeff's Twitter
- Jeff's Instagram
- Jeff's YouTube Channel