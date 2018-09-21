Amazon’s Big Echo and Alexa Product Launch – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-21

Kelly Guimont and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at the new Echo and Alexa products Amazon announced on Thursday.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-09-21: Amazon Echo and Alexa Product Launch
- Amazon’s new Echo and Alexa audio and home appliance lineup
