Amazon Echo, Police, and Privacy – TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-28

With police getting search warrants for Amazon Echo recordings questions about personal privacy are on the rise. Dave Hamilton and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at what Amazon’s Echo hears and records, what our other smarthome devices may be logging, and what that means for our privacy and police investigations.

1:27 PM Dec. 28th, 2016 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

