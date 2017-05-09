Amazon’s Echo Show, FBI’s iPhone Hack Price Tag – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-09

Amazon unveiled its Echo Show, and it has a display. Bryan Chaffin and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to share their reactions to Amazon’s newest Alexa device. They also have some thoughts on the unintended confirmation that the FBI paid $900,000 for the San Bernardino iPhone hack, plus Bryan coins “I’m gonna up that up.”
TDO 2017-05-09: Amazon's Echo Show
- Amazon Unveils Echo Show with Display and Video Camera
- FBI Paid $900K for San Bernardino iPhone Hack
