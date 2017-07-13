Amazon’s HomePod Competitor, Apple Store HomeKit Demos – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-13

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to offer up their take on Amazon’s Echo that’s coming this fall to compete with Apple’s HomePod, plus they have some thoughts on Apple adding HomeKit demonstration stations to its stores.
TDO 2017-07-13: Next Amazon Echo a HomePod Competitor
Sponsors
iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.
- Amazon Working on Echo Competitor to Apple’s HomePod
- Interactive HomeKit Demo Stations Come to Apple Stores
