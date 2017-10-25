Amazon’s Key to Your Home, HomeKit Lights, Port-Free iPhones – ACM 434

Amazon Key will let delivery people into your home when you aren’t there, and Bryan and Jeff discuss the pros and cons. Jeff also gives Bryan a primer on starting off with HomeKit devices that don’t need a third party hub. They cap the show with the idea that Apple could be working towards a completely-sealed iPhone.

