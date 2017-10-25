Amazon’s Key to Your Home, HomeKit Lights, Port-Free iPhones – ACM 434

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Amazon Key will let delivery people into your home when you aren’t there, and Bryan and Jeff discuss the pros and cons. Jeff also gives Bryan a primer on starting off with HomeKit devices that don’t need a third party hub. They cap the show with the idea that Apple could be working towards a completely-sealed iPhone.

ACM 434 - Amazon’s Key, HomeKit Lights, Port-Free iPhones

10:55 PM Oct. 25th, 2017 | 00:58:26 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Amazon Key will let delivery people into your home when you aren’t there, and Bryan and Jeff discuss the pros and cons. Jeff also gives Bryan a primer on starting off with HomeKit devices that don’t need a third party hub. They cap the show...

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account