An Intervention Call and a Secret Science Project – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-29
Two guests on today’s show. First, financial analyst Rob Black joins Ken to discuss Bloomberg’s midweek article that has Apple reducing iPhone orders. Then, TMO’s Nick deCourville reveals his Apple Watch SEcret science project.
Sponsors
Zocdoc is a FREE app that shows you doctors who are patient-reviewed, take your insurance and are available when you need them. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the Zocdoc app for free.