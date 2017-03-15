Android Insecurity, Messaging Anachronisms, and Legacy Apple Auctions – ACM 402

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan and Jeff try and wrap their heads around a world where malware is being installed on Android devices in the supply chain, before customers even get the devices. They also take a trip into the anachronistic world of sealing wax and sealing wax stamps, as well as the fascinating world where 40 year-old Apple I computers are auctioned for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Android Insecurity, Messaging Anachronisms, and Legacy Apple Auctions - ACM 402

4:08 PM Mar. 15th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

