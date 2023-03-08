Announcements Inside the Yellow iPhone Announcement – TMO Daily Observations 2023-03-08
Show Notes
- Apple Announces Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
- Emergency SOS via Satellite Hitting Six New Countries This Month
- Apple “About to Launch Apple Pay in South Korea”
- Gen Z is more enthusiastic about iPhones than Android phones because of their cameras, screen layouts, and apps
- Counterpoint: Apple Made Eight of the World’s 10 Best Selling Smartphones in 2022
- Jump back to 2002 and join Matthew Lillard in Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine
- The Crown & Anchor: AFC Richmond’s Favorite Pub