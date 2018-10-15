APFS has been available on our Macs for a year now, and we’re beginning to see the issues with corruption that can’t be yet be solved by Apple or third party utilities. Wi-Fi is changing names… and getting faster! And folks, Backups are still important! All this and more in this week’s Mac Geek Gab. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 731: APFS Corruption, Wi-Fi Numbering, and Backups
APFS has been available on our Macs for a year now, and we’re beginning to see the issues with corruption that can’t be yet be solved by Apple or third party utilities. Wi-Fi is changing names… and getting faster! And folks, Backups are still important!...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software
SPONSOR: Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
SPONSOR: Visit Capterra.com/MGG today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 731 for Monday, October 15, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:46 Smart Z-Wave Thermostat
- 00:07:24 SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software
- 00:09:34 MrHooks-Disable Menu Bar Translucency
- 00:13:15 Bamboozle-Can’t Control Contacts Permissions on iOS 12
- 00:15:34 NicevilleSteve-Data usage on Personal Hotspot vs. Mobile Data directly
- 00:18:39 Appleseed-Duplicate Music Tracks
- 00:22:53 Joel-Two audio signals from one Lightning Port
- 00:28:13 SPONSOR: Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
- 00:30:29 SPONSOR: Visit Capterra.com/MGG today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.
- 00:33:24 Ron-APFS pausing on boot
- 00:40:49 Adam-APFS Target Disk Mode killed an SSD
- 00:50:45 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- John B., Elizabeth B., Ward J., Olga P., Bob P., Michael L., Jason A., Stephen A., Christopher S., Paul M., Mike C., Mark R., Chris F., Working Smarter for Mac Users, Ryan M., Neal L., Scott F., Dave C., John G., James C., Jay C., Frank A., Joe S., Abdullah B., Ari L., Barry F., Keith K., Ulysese B., John B., Ken K., Mario Z., Jon G., Ken L., Paul K., Ralph F., Dominic D., David C., Chris H., Lawrence H., Kurt T., Bob H., James N., Robin J., Rob W., Colby W., Mark W., Donald S., Andy D., Mike C.
- 00:53:20 CSF-Netgear XR700 Gaming Router
- 00:58:52 New Wi-Fi Version numbers
- 01:08:55 Mesh 2.0 from Synology’s MR2200AC
- 01:13:08 Scott-726-Try Wasabi
- 01:15:31 James-CSF-Sandisk iXpand Base
- 01:16:51 Curtis-CSFR-Duplicati
- 01:18:08 James-Speed up Apple Watch Updates with Wi-Fi
- 01:20:08 Alex-Disk Arbitrator
- 01:21:23 CSF-Blue Compass
- 01:23:30 Michael-CSF-Sync Folders Pro
- 01:25:17 MGG 731 Outtro
- Synology Cloud Station Backup – A little wonky for John and Dave
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network