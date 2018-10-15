APFS Corruption, Wi-Fi Numbering, and Backups – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 731

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

APFS has been available on our Macs for a year now, and we’re beginning to see the issues with corruption that can’t be yet be solved by Apple or third party utilities. Wi-Fi is changing names… and getting faster! And folks, Backups are still important! All this and more in this week’s Mac Geek Gab. Press play and enjoy!

Home Internet NEON sign with text
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 731: APFS Corruption, Wi-Fi Numbering, and Backups

10:00 AM Oct. 15th, 2018 | 01:29:37

APFS has been available on our Macs for a year now, and we’re beginning to see the issues with corruption that can’t be yet be solved by Apple or third party utilities. Wi-Fi is changing names… and getting faster! And folks, Backups are still important!...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software

SPONSOR: Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

SPONSOR: Visit Capterra.com/MGG today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account