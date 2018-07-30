Every time your two favorite geeks get together, something interesting happens: everyone learns at least five (5!) new things. This week’s topics include two very specific features of APFS (a pro and a con), noise-canceling headphones for travel, a solution to drives not appearing on your Desktop, some Cool Stuff Found, and much, much more. Press play or download and enjoy!
MGG 720: APFS, Shutdown, Messages, and Notifications
Every time your two favorite geeks get together, something interesting happens: everyone learns at least five (5!) new things. This week’s topics include two very specific features of APFS (a pro and a con), noise-canceling headphones for travel, a solution to drives not appearing on...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Jamf Now – Signup at jamf.com/mgg and Get your First 3 Devices Free For Life! You need to manage multiple Apple devices, and Jamf Now is the easy way to do it! <jamf.com/mgg>
SPONSOR: Other World Computing – Check out the new OWC Express 4M2 external SSD: incredibly fast, can be upgraded up to 8TB, and is compatible with both Mac and Windows.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 720 for Monday, July 30, 2018
- 00:03:01 Steve-QT-Request Desktop Version on iOS
- 00:08:31 Paul-QT-Shake to Undo
- 00:10:30 Craig-CSF-Luminar
- 00:11:19 CSF-KeyCue 9 Emoji Typing
- 00:13:12 CSF-PHP from the iPad with Coda and Prompt
- 00:15:01 CSF-JBL Everest Elite 750NC
- 00:17:27 Just disable noise canceling headphones before removing them
- 00:19:19 Steve-717-Use IVI from SouthPole Software to convert from h.264 to h.265 in place
- 00:22:33 SPONSOR: Other World Computing – Check out the new OWC Express 4M2 external SSD: incredibly fast, can be upgraded up to 8TB, and is compatible with both Mac and Windows.
- 00:24:12 SPONSOR: Jamf Now – Signup at jamf.com/mgg and Get your First 3 Devices Free For Life! You need to manage multiple Apple devices, and Jamf Now is the easy way to do it!
- 00:26:25 Tim-716-Multiple Screens with Unpredictable Dock
- 00:29:12 Roberto-716-Positioning the Dock at Will
- 00:31:24 Petter-717-Replacement AirPods
- 00:35:01 Seth-717-Solving the Resetting iPhone and iPad
- 00:41:06 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Dan E., Mike P., Tony G., John O., Richard J., Avram M., Paul W., Gary T., Ron G., Dennis J., Bruce M., Zack E., Greg H., Deb L., Tony N., Mark S., Jim E., Eddie M., Robert T., Graham R., James M., Walter H., Khürt W., George D., Racer G., Cindy K., Mark E., Perry M., Tony C., Michael E., Tom H., Michael D., Brett P., Mark S., Ralph M., Dionicio Y., Tim M., William S., Dan B., Mike D., Joe K., Jim K., Chris F., Paul M., Mike C., Mark R., Working Smarter for Mac Users, Ryan M., Neal L., Dave C., Scott F., John G., Abdullah B., Frank A., James C., Joe S., Barry F., Ari L., Michael P., Bob L., John B., Jeff P., John V., John D., Santiago M., Ken L., Clive S., EvTheNerd, David G., Gary B., Jeff F., Tony Z., Micah P., John B., Ken M.
- 00:45:12 Perry-719-APFS Slower to Startup
- 00:49:35 Bill-Add an APFS Volume to an existing disk
- 00:53:42 Michael-Mac won’t properly shut down
- 00:58:54 Jeff-Drives not Appearing on Desktop
- 01:07:10 Robby-Messages in iCloud, Cross Platform Messaging
- 01:19:44 Chuck-Dropbox Taking all my Screenshots
- 01:23:02 MGG 720 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network