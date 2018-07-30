APFS, Shutdown, Messages, and Notifications – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 720

Every time your two favorite geeks get together, something interesting happens: everyone learns at least five (5!) new things. This week’s topics include two very specific features of APFS (a pro and a con), noise-canceling headphones for travel, a solution to drives not appearing on your Desktop, some Cool Stuff Found, and much, much more. Press play or download and enjoy!

A Boeing 720 with APFS, Shutdown, Messages, And notifications
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 720: APFS, Shutdown, Messages, and Notifications

7:33 PM Jul. 30th, 2018 | 01:25:04

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Jamf Now – Signup at jamf.com/mgg and Get your First 3 Devices Free For Life! You need to manage multiple Apple devices, and Jamf Now is the easy way to do it! <jamf.com/mgg>

SPONSOR: Other World Computing – Check out the new OWC Express 4M2 external SSD: incredibly fast, can be upgraded up to 8TB, and is compatible with both Mac and Windows.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

