App Camp for Girls, Star Trek Discovery and Subscriptions – TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-27

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about App Camp for Girls and their latest iPhone app compendium, plus they have some thoughts on Star Trek Discovery and subscription TV plans.
TDO 2017-09-27: App Camp for Girls, Star Trek Discovery
- App Camp for Girls
- App Camp Compendium 2017
- Star Trek Discovery, CBS All Access, and subscriptions
2 Comments Add a comment
I have two daughters of grade school age. This summer I took them both to numerous free Apple Store coding lessons. I have also taken them to Python events and they’ve had adults sit with them and take them through Turtle. They do great at it all and are working on apps.
It is sad for me to see code events specifically for girls. Any place they go, and its been a lot, people welcome girls with open arms. It’s sad to think the world will see my daughters as “girl coders” instead of just coders.
Coding events for girls is a politicalization of coding and reflects a certain world view which encourages a victim mindset and retains divisions. One man’s observation and view.
Point is, whether I had girls or boys I would take them to coding events and get them involved in it. Or at least give them the opportunity. I don’t like segregating girls or any other group into their own silos. Just have a coding event and stop discriminating based on gender.