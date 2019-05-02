App Camp for Girls, Samsung Follies, Writing about Apple, with Kelly Guimont – ACM 510

Bryan Chaffin is joined by guest cohost Kelly Guimont to discuss App Camp for Girls, women in tech in both the past and present, and more. They also look at Samsung’s folding problems, and what it means to be writing about Apple today.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
App Camp for Girls, Samsung Follies, Apple Writing, w/Kelly Guimont - ACM 510
Bryan Chaffin is joined by guest cohost Kelly Guimont to discuss App Camp for Girls, women in tech in both the past and present, and more. They also look at Samsung’s folding problems, and what it means to be writing about Apple today.
Sources referenced in this episode:
- App Camp For Girls <–Donate here!!
- Galaxy Fold is Breaking for Some Users
- Samsung Recalling Galaxy Fold Sample Units
- Samsung Delays Galaxy Fold Media Events
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells