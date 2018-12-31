Properly sharing Contacts? Check. Managing Mobile Applications Folder? Check. Scanning Bluetooth Devices? Check. Securing Your Certificates? Check. Choosing the best router? Check. All of this and more in Mac Geek Gab 742. MGG Forever!
MGG 742: App Death Match in The Colosseum
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 742 for Monday, December 31, 2018
- 00:02:21 Mark-Sharing Contacts Properly
- 00:06:02 Rob-Managing the Mobile Applications folder
- 00:12:56 Teri-Scanning Bluetooth Device Information
- 00:17:17 Craig-Dynamic DNS addresses with multiple devices
- 00:22:56 Steve-Mysterious neagent, or is it?
- 00:28:22 Michael-741-Routers need firmware updates
- 00:31:15 Ken-Best Router?
- 00:42:10 Paul-QT-Listen to podcasts at high speed
- 00:43:39 Scott-QT-Double-Tap on iOS Time Picker for Minutes
- 00:45:07 Phil-740-USB 3.0 vs USB 3.1
- 00:47:12 Jason-740-List of USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 Docks and Hubs and The List
- Ventev USB-C Charger
- IO Gear USB-C Travel Dock with Power Delivery ($69, Ethernet, PD)
- Kingston Nucleum USB-C Hub ($50, PD)
- Anker USB-C Hub with Ethernet ($60, Ethernet, no PD)
- Kensington USB-C Mobile Dock with PD ($76, Ethernet, PD)
- OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock ($299)
- Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock ($199)
- IOGEAR Thunderbolt 3 Travel Dock ($137, Ethernet, DP, HDMI)
- 00:59:57 Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD ($99.99)
- 01:02:38 Greg-Changing an Apple ID
- 01:08:23 David-Diagnosing an old iPad
- 01:11:21 Gary-iMac Video Lags
- 01:15:46 Jim-Security Certificate Concern
- 01:26:09 MGG 742 Outtro
