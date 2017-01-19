How we use iPhone apps and Apple’s App Store has changed over the years, so today John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at the impact that’s had on their app choices. They also share their thoughts on the possibility of the end of net neutrality in the U.S.

State of the App Store, Net Neutrality - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-19 How we use iPhone apps and Apple’s App Store has changed over the years, so today John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to...