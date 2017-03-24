Apple’s App Store has loads of apps, but that doesn’t mean they’re all great or easy to find. Dave Hamilton and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to discuss the quality issues they’re seeing on the App Store, plus they explain why changing your iCloud password right now is a good idea.
App Store Quality Issues, Change Your iCloud Password - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-24
- Adam gets worried about the App Store
- Why you need to change your iCloud password
- Hackers Threaten to Wipe Out Millions of iCloud Accounts if Apple doesn’t Pay $75K
- Apple: iCloud Extortionists Haven’t Hacked into Our Systems
