App Store Quality Issues, Change Your iCloud Password – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-24

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple’s App Store has loads of apps, but that doesn’t mean they’re all great or easy to find. Dave Hamilton and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to discuss the quality issues they’re seeing on the App Store, plus they explain why changing your iCloud password right now is a good idea.

1:09 PM Mar. 24th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

