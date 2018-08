Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s market cap and explain what it means for the company to reach the US$1 trillion mark.

TDO 2018-08-02: Apple's $1 Trillion Market Cap Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s market cap and explain what it means for the company to reach the US$1 trillion mark.