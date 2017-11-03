Apple 2017 Q4 Earnings, iPhone X Production – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-03

Jeff Gamet

John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s Q4 2017 earnings report from yesterday, talk about iPads, and share their thoughts on iPhone X production.

TDO 2017-11-03: Apple 2017 Q4 Earnings

1:26 PM Nov. 3rd, 2017 | 00:22:25 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

