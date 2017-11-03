Apple 2017 Q4 Earnings, iPhone X Production – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-03

John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s Q4 2017 earnings report from yesterday, talk about iPads, and share their thoughts on iPhone X production.

TDO 2017-11-03: Apple 2017 Q4 Earnings John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s Q4 2017 earnings report from yesterday, talk about iPads, and share their thoughts on iPhone X production.