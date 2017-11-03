Apple 2017 Q4 Earnings, iPhone X Production – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-03

John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s Q4 2017 earnings report from yesterday, talk about iPads, and share their thoughts on iPhone X production.
TDO 2017-11-03: Apple 2017 Q4 Earnings
- Apple Lays an Old-Fashioned Beat Down on Wall Street Expectations with Revenues of $52.6B, EPS $2.07
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Expects Record Breaking December Quarter
- iPhone X delivery times improving hints at production ramp up
