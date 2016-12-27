Apple’s AirTunes Trademark, AI White Paper – TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-27

Apple is reviving its AirTunes trademark, which has some thinking there’s a new product in the works. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share what they think is in store for the AirTunes name, plus they look at Apple’s first artificial intelligence white paper.

