Apple/Amazon Trillions, 5 Eyes Magic, iPhone Battery Replacement Reminder – ACM 478

Bryan Chaffin Jim Tanous
&
| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Amazon was briefly the second company—after Apple—to be valued at US$1 trillion. Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jim Tanous to discuss what makes the two companies, and their valuations, different. They also examine the recent 5 Eyes statement attacking encryption, and then remind everyone to take advantage of Apple’s iPhone batter replacement program while they can.

4:02 PM Sep. 5th, 2018 | 01:01:57

Sources referenced in this episode:

