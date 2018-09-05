Apple/Amazon Trillions, 5 Eyes Magic, iPhone Battery Replacement Reminder – ACM 478

Amazon was briefly the second company—after Apple—to be valued at US$1 trillion. Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jim Tanous to discuss what makes the two companies, and their valuations, different. They also examine the recent 5 Eyes statement attacking encryption, and then remind everyone to take advantage of Apple’s iPhone batter replacement program while they can.
Apple/Amazon Trillions, 5 Eyes, iPhone Battery - ACM 478
Sources referenced in this episode:
- With Thursday Close, Apple Just $9 Trillion from Becoming First $10 Trillion Company
- Reminder: Apple Battery Replacement Program Ends in December
- Five Eyes Countries Want to Avoid Public Encryption Debate
- HEIC Converter to JPEG or PNG
