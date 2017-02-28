The iPhone’s Lightning port may be a thing of the past, or at least that’s what one report claims. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the future of the Lightning port, plus they share their thoughts on what Apple Watch Steve Jobs would’ve worn.
Apple and the Future of the iPhone's Lightning Port - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-28
Sponsors
