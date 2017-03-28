Say hello to APFS, Apple’s new file system for macOS and iOS that rolled out as part of yesterday’s operating system updates. Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to explain what APFS is and how it impacts users, along with why we don’t need to be afraid of the change. They also offer up their thoughts on Apple finally letting developers respond to App Store reviews.
Apple's New APFS File System, Developers Respond to App Store Reviews - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-28
Sponsors
Live smarter by knowing more about the place you care about most. Elgato’s Eve Energy understands your energy consumption and instantly see how much energy your devices are using, plus and switch them on or off with a simple tap or using Siri.
- Apple Releases macOS 10.12.4 with Night Shift, Cricket Scores, Enterprise Features
- Apple Ships iOS 10.3 with Find My AirPods, More Siri, Apple File System, More
- Apple opens App Store comments to developers
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed
3 Comments Add a comment
With the latest update to macOS 10.12.4, you do have programs that do support APFS with the following five commands:
apfs.util
apfs_hfs_convert
fsck_apfs
mount_apfs
newfs_apfs
Found these by doing a “man -k apps”, but have not tried using them yet. You can try a “man” for any of the above to get all the details.
That should say “man -k apfs” not “man -k apps”
I had a minor problem with the update which might be tied to a new file system (or maybe not). I listen to audio books on Hoopla and after the update the audio book I had been listening to would no longer play. However after redownloading it. It played just fine (and still remembered where I was in the book). So not a big problem at all.