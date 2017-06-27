Apple’s Augmented Reality Glasses – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-27

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet take a look at Apple’s SensoMotoric purchase, augmented reality, wearable tech, and AR glasses.

TDO 2017-06-27: Apple's Augmented Reality Glasses

1:33 PM Jun. 27th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

