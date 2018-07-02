Apple’s Autonomous Car Plans, 4G and LTE Explained – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-02

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to debate Apple’s autonomous car plans, plus John explains 4G, 5G, and LTE.
TDO 2018-07-02: Apple's Autonomous Car Plans
- Analyst Says Apple is Still Making a Car
- The Difference Between 4G and LTE Explained
