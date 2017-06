Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about how today’s announcements from Apple mean we’re in store for some big WWDC announcements, plus they discuss how the rumored Siri Speaker may be a Sonos competitor.

TDO 2017-06-01: Apple's Big WWDC Keynote Plans Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about how today’s announcements from Apple mean we’re in store for some big WWDC announcements,...