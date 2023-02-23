Apple, Bloomberg, and Blood Sugar – TMO Daily Observations 2023-02-23 Ken_Ray Feb 23rd, 2023 3:02 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Bloomberg has run a “secret sources” report saying Apple has hit a milestone on no-prick blood glucose monitoring. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts covers the tech in the story story, while Ken asks questions about the story itself. Get In Touch: Show Notes 2023: Apple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its Watch 2017: Apple has a Secret Team Designing Diabetes Monitoring Sensors A Day Made of Glass… Made Possible by Corning