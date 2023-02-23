Apple, Bloomberg, and Blood Sugar – TMO Daily Observations 2023-02-23

Bloomberg has run a “secret sources” report saying Apple has hit a milestone on no-prick blood glucose monitoring. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts covers the tech in the story story, while Ken asks questions about the story itself.

