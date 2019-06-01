Apple Card vs. All the Cards and What Is Apple Becoming, with Jeff Gamet – ACM 514

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple Card is coming soon, and Bryan Chaffin and guest-cohost Jeff Gamet compare it to the Amazon Prime card and other credit cards. They also dive into the heady topic of what exactly Apple is in the process of coming. Spoiler, Jeff guesses wrong when he says “a services company.”

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Card vs. All Cards, What Apple's Becoming, w/Jeff Gamet - ACM 514

11:12 PM May. 31st, 2019 | 00:53:33

Sources referenced in this episode:

