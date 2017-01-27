Apple’s Clean Energy Efforts, Partnership on AI – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-27

Apple is expanding its solar farms, and that’s a good sign for clean energy in the United States, according to John Martellaro. He joins Jeff Gamet to explain how Apple is setting an example for other companies, plus they look at Apple’s just announced involvement in the Partnership on AI.

