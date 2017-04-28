Will Apple release an Alexa-like device as a Siri-powered hub? Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Dave Hamilton to discuss how wrong the latter two are. They also chew over Apple’s escalating royalty battle with Qualcomm.
Will Apple Compete with Alexa and the Qualcomm Royalty Battle - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-28
Live smarter by knowing more about the place you care about most. Elgato’s Eve Energy understands your energy consumption and instantly see how much energy your devices are using, plus and switch them on or off with a simple tap or using Siri.
Chapters/Timestamps
- 00:00:00 TMO’s Daily Observations for Friday, April 28th
- 00:01:21 – Will Apple Release an Alexa-Like Home Siri Device?
- 00:15:47 Apple Escalates Royalty Battle with Qualcomm, Suspends Payments
- 00:22:00 TDO Outtro – Thanks for listening!
