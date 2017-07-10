Apple’s Controlled Information Flow, Woz Haters – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-10

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to to talk about the controlled flow of information out of Apple, plus they try to sort out why Apple fans bag on Steve Wozniak.

TDO 2017-07-10: Apple's Controlled Leaks

1:19 PM Jul. 10th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

