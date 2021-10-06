SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs – Go to LinkedIn.com/ACM and get your first job post for free!
Apple, a Decade after Steve Jobs, w/Dave Hamilton and Jim Dalrymple
Bryan Chaffin, Dave Hamilton, and Jim Dalrymple look back at the ten years since Steve Jobs passed, and dig into the Apple today that lives on without him.
