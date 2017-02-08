Apple Doesn’t Love iBooks and Samsung Schadenfreude – ACM 397

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Evidence suggests Apple stopped loving iBooks. Bryan and Jeff go over that evidence and discuss why Apple should rekindle that love and make iBooks great again. They also take a few minutes to experience some schadenfreude over Samsung’s battery factory fire, and argue that a loss of market share demonstrates Samsung’s lack of software relevance.

Apple Doesn't Love iBooks and Samsung Schadenfreude - ACM 397

10:24 PM Feb. 8th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Sources referenced in this episode:

