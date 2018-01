Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s plan to get a stronger foothold in the ebook market, plus they look at what’s new in AirPlay 2.

TDO 2018-01-25: Apple's Ebook Market Push Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s plan to get a stronger foothold in the ebook market, plus they look at what’s new in AirPlay 2.