Apple and the Broken FaceTime Lawsuit – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-06

Apple is facing a class action lawsuit over claims it intentionally broke FaceTime to force users to upgrade to iOS 7. John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at the case and decide whether or not they think it has any merit.

