Author and Six Colors writer Dan Moren returns to discuss Reese Witherspoon selling her Hello Sunshine media firm to someone other than Apple with host Charlotte Henry. They also ponder the implications of Scarlett Johansson suing Disney.

The Mac Observer's Media+ Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Apple Fails to Buy Reese Witherspoon Media Company, Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney

12:36 PM Aug. 3rd, 2021 | 00:30:11

Author and Six Colors writer Dan Moren returns to discuss Reese Witherspoon selling her Hello Sunshine media firm to someone other than Apple with host Charlotte Henry. They also ponder the implications of Scarlett Johansson suing Disney.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account