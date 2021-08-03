Author and Six Colors writer Dan Moren returns to discuss Reese Witherspoon selling her Hello Sunshine media firm to someone other than Apple with host Charlotte Henry. They also ponder the implications of Scarlett Johansson suing Disney.
MP3 Version
Apple Fails to Buy Reese Witherspoon Media Company, Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney
