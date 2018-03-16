Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about what they think Apple may announce at its education-focused media event on March 27th, plus they discuss the ramifications of Apple holding the new Mac Pro release until 2019.

Apple's 'Field Trip' Media Event, Waiting for the Mac Pro - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-16 Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about what they think Apple may announce at its education-focused media event on March 27th, plus they discuss the ramifications of Apple holding the new Mac Pro release until 2019.