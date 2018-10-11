Apple’s Maybe Free TV Shows Plan, Google and Apple’s AI Battle – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-11

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on how Apple will promote its streaming TV content and follow up on yesterday’s subscription TV overload discussion. They also look at competition in the artificial intelligence space with Google’s new Call Screen feature.

TDO 2018-10-11: Apple's Maybe Free TV Shows Plan

1:40 PM Oct. 11th, 2018 | 00:23:18

