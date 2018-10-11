Apple’s Maybe Free TV Shows Plan, Google and Apple’s AI Battle – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-11

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on how Apple will promote its streaming TV content and follow up on yesterday’s subscription TV overload discussion. They also look at competition in the artificial intelligence space with Google’s new Call Screen feature.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-10-11: Apple's Maybe Free TV Shows Plan
- Apple Hoping to Drive Original Content Interest with Free Shows
- China Spy Hacks Again, Subscription TV Streaming Overload – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-10
- Google Call Screen and AI competition with Apple
