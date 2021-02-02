Tom Webster of Edison Research joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss the rumored launch of Podcasts+. How would Apple go about getting into the subscription audio business? And should it?
Download: MP3 Version
How Apple Might Get into the Subscription Audio Business?
Tom Webster of Edison Research joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss the rumored launch of Podcasts+. How would Apple go about getting into the subscription audio business? And should it?
- Rumor: Apple Could Release ‘Podcasts+’ to Compete With Spotify
- Should Apple Build Netflix For Podcasts?
- Users Get Emails Confirming Apple TV+ Free Trial Extension
- Tom Webster on Twitter: @webby2001
- tomwebster.substack.com
- Charlotte Henry on Twitter: @charlotteahenry