TMO Editor-in-Chief and Media+ Awards Correspondent Bryan Chaffin returns to the show following the Oscars. He and host Charlotte Henry analyze how well Apple TV+ done this awards season, and what might come next.

Download: MP3 Version

Has Apple Had a Good Awards Season?

11:38 AM Apr. 27th, 2021 | 00:33:04

