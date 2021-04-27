TMO Editor-in-Chief and Media+ Awards Correspondent Bryan Chaffin returns to the show following the Oscars. He and host Charlotte Henry analyze how well Apple TV+ done this awards season, and what might come next.
Download: MP3 Version
Has Apple Had a Good Awards Season?
TMO Editor-in-Chief and Media+ Awards Correspondent Bryan Chaffin returns to the show following the Oscars. He and host Charlotte Henry analyze how well Apple TV+ done this awards season, and what might come next.
- Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Beats Apple TV+ Film ‘Wolfwalkers’ in Oscars Animated Movie Battle
- Apple Original Film ‘Wolfwalkers’ Earns Five Annie Awards
- ‘Greyhound’ and ‘Servant’ Win at Motion Picture Sound Editors Award Winners
- [Updated]Jason Sudeikis Earns SAG Awards 2021 Win for ‘Ted Lasso’ Performance
- Golden Globes 2021: Jason Sudeikis Scores First Win for Apple TV+ With ‘Ted Lasso’ Performance
- ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘On The Rocks’, Jennifer Aniston Receive AARP Movies For Grownups Awards Nominations
- Bryan Chaffin on Twitter
- Charlotte Henry on Twitter