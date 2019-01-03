Bryan Chaffin comes by to discuss Apple’s guidance adjustment and John Martellaro chats about his Mojave upgrade with host Kelly Guimont.
TDO 2019-01-03: Apple Guidance adjustment
While the iPhone has been the constant driver for Apple’s growth over the past 10 years, putting all your eggs in one basket isn’t the best recipe. Sure the industry as a whole may be plateauing, there may be headwinds, and right now Qualcomm are a fly in the ointment, but I feel this report again highlights the question – what is Apple’s holistic strategy going forward? While we’ve seen some great new product releases, like the Apple Watch and AirPods, in other markets that Apple once redefined or dominated, competitors have upped their game and are hitting Apple from all sides with products and services at challenging price points, while at times Apple look flat footed. So the bigger question is, how do they course correct long term? One thing’s for sure, fleecing your customers to make the bottom line look better is not what I’d call, as Tim puts it, ‘playing the long game’.