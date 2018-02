Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Apple is making its own branded over-the-ear headphones, plus they react to Samsung’s AR Emoji feature on the Galaxy S9 smartphone.

TDO 2018-02-26: Samsung's AR Emoji Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Apple is making its own branded over-the-ear headphones, plus they react to Samsung’s AR Emoji feature on the Galaxy S9 smartphone.