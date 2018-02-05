Apple’s Hidden Feature Problem, Apple Music’s Growing User Base – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-05

Jeff Gamet

Kelly Guimont and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about the problem with finding hidden features in iOS and watchOS, plus they look at Apple Music’s steadily increasing subscriber base, and get a little excited over the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer.

TDO 2018-02-05: Apple's Hidden Feature Problem

2:17 PM Feb. 5th, 2018 | 00:25:13 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

