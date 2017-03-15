Apple Big Security Hire, Twitter and Two-factor Authentication – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-15

It’s security time on TMO’s Daily Observations. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple hiring security specialist Jonathan Zdziarski, plus they talk about why two-factor authentication is so important. They also talk about what an awesome asset Tom Negrino has been to the Apple community.

1:32 PM Mar. 15th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

