Will Apple Focus on Innovating and What Would Mac Spinoff Look Like, with John Kheit – ACM 495

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit chew on Apple’s rare guidance warning like the mangy junk yard dogs that they are. They also discuss innovation, scale, how a giant Apple should be structured, and what a Macintosh, Inc. spinoff might look like. It’s a rollicking episode, and you’re cordially invited to listen in!

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Innovation, Looking at Mac Spinoff with John Kheit - ACM 495

9:11 PM Jan. 5th, 2019 | 01:09:56

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

