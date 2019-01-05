Will Apple Focus on Innovating and What Would Mac Spinoff Look Like, with John Kheit – ACM 495

Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit chew on Apple’s rare guidance warning like the mangy junk yard dogs that they are. They also discuss innovation, scale, how a giant Apple should be structured, and what a Macintosh, Inc. spinoff might look like. It’s a rollicking episode, and you’re cordially invited to listen in!
Apple Innovation, Looking at Mac Spinoff with John Kheit - ACM 495
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple Warns of December Quarter Revenue Shortfall, Blames China, Stock Drops After Hours – Here’s What You Need to Know
- Apple Guidance, Mojave Upgrades – TMO Daily Observations 2019-01-03
- Apple Needs to Expand Its Product Grid to Include an Edition Category
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells