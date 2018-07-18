Apple Interface Consistency, Storage Permutations, Walmart Streaming Video – ACM 471

In this age of different devices and platforms, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet talk about the lack of consistency in Apple’s interfaces compared to the days when “Apple” meant “Mac.” They also go over some listener feedback (read criticism) about their rant last week on Apple’s storage pricing for new MacBook Pro models. Lastly, they discuss whether not Walmart can make a go in the streaming video market, and how that might actually work.
Apple Interface, Storage Permutations, Walmart Streaming - ACM 471
Sources referenced in this episode:
- New MacBook Pro Love (Mostly) and FCC Reaches for New Low – ACM 470
- Walmart Mulls Streaming Video Service to Compete with Netflix, Amazon
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells