Apple Interface Consistency, Storage Permutations, Walmart Streaming Video – ACM 471

In this age of different devices and platforms, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet talk about the lack of consistency in Apple’s interfaces compared to the days when “Apple” meant “Mac.” They also go over some listener feedback (read criticism) about their rant last week on Apple’s storage pricing for new MacBook Pro models. Lastly, they discuss whether not Walmart can make a go in the streaming video market, and how that might actually work.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

5:47 PM Jul. 18th, 2018 | 01:01:43

