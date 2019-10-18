Apple’s Rapid iOS Releases, macOS Upgrade Warning and Prep – TMO Daily Observations 2019-10-18

Bryan Chaffin

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro are back with guest-host Bryan Chaffin to discuss the seemingly dizzying array of iOS updates Apple has released in the last few weeks. They also talk about the special case needs of macOS Catalina and whether Apple could do more to proactively warn users of everything they might face with their Mac systems.

Apple iOS Releases, macOS Upgrade Warning - TMO Daily Observations 2019-10-18

4:07 PM Oct. 18th, 2019 | 00:26:49

