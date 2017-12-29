Apple’s iPhone Battery Response, Favorite iPhone Accessories for 2017 – TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-29

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet for the last show of the year to look at Apple’s response to the worn out iPhone battery controversy, plus they share some favorite iPhone accessories.
TDO 2017-12-29: Apple's iPhone Battery Response
- Apple Apologizes for Throttling Controversy, Offers $29 Battery Upgrades
- The Best 2017 iPhone Accessories to Check Out
- iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Fast Charging Dash & Windshield Mount
- iPhone Holder for, Car Phone Mount For Car
- Sphera – Spherical Photography Lens
- Pop.0 Podcast with Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed